Idli-Sambar to Blame for Falling Tourist Numbers in Goa, Claims MLA
BJP MLA Michael Lobo claims that the sale of idli-sambar and vada pav in beach shacks is contributing to declining international tourist numbers in Goa. He suggests all stakeholders are responsible and calls for a meeting to address the issue. Factors include the war affecting Russian and Ukrainian tourists.
- Country:
- India
In a controversial claim, BJP MLA Michael Lobo has attributed a decline in international tourism in Goa to the sale of idli-sambar and vada pav in beach shacks by out-of-state businessmen.
Speaking at a press conference in Calangute, Lobo emphasized that the government should not bear sole responsibility for the drop in tourist numbers. Instead, he urged all stakeholders to collaborate in addressing the issue.
He pointed out that geopolitical situations, such as the war dissuading Russian and Ukrainian tourists, also play a significant role and stressed the need for a meeting to tackle these challenges in the tourism sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa
- Idli-Sambar
- Tourism
- Beach Shacks
- Michael Lobo
- Foreign Tourists
- BJP
- War
- Stakeholders
- Coastal State
ALSO READ
BJP MP Sounds Alarm Over Partha Chatterjee's Security Amid SSC Scandal
Raut Criticizes Hazare's Silence Amid BJP 'Irregularities'
BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Slams INDI Alliance for Corruption
BJP Gears Up for Haryana Municipal Elections Amidst EVM Controversy
BJP's Historic Delhi Win Sparks Heated Political Exchanges