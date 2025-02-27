Idli-Sambar to Blame for Falling Tourist Numbers in Goa, Claims MLA

In a controversial claim, BJP MLA Michael Lobo has attributed a decline in international tourism in Goa to the sale of idli-sambar and vada pav in beach shacks by out-of-state businessmen.

Speaking at a press conference in Calangute, Lobo emphasized that the government should not bear sole responsibility for the drop in tourist numbers. Instead, he urged all stakeholders to collaborate in addressing the issue.

He pointed out that geopolitical situations, such as the war dissuading Russian and Ukrainian tourists, also play a significant role and stressed the need for a meeting to tackle these challenges in the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)