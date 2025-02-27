Maha Kumbh 2025: A Global Spiritual Gathering Under Modi's Vision

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, attributed the successful organization of Maha Kumbh 2025 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a 'truly global event.'

Speaking to the media, Adityanath emphasized the festival's global reach and the crucial coverage provided by media outlets, which helped convey its significance to a worldwide audience. He lauded Modi's vision for integrating faith with economic growth, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's advantage in spiritual tourism.

In a span of 45 days, over 66 crore pilgrims visited Prayagraj, with the event featuring participation from more than 100 countries. Infrastructure developments worth approximately Rs 7,500 crore and extensive security arrangements facilitated the event, making Prayagraj an appealing tourist destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)