India and UN Strengthen Hindi Outreach: Renewed MoU Expands Hindi@UN Project

India and the United Nations have renewed their commitment to broadcasting UN news in Hindi with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement extends the Hindi@UN Project for another five years, from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030.

During a ceremony at the Permanent Mission of India, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, and UN Under Secretary General, Department of Global Communications (DGC), Melissa Fleming, formalized the renewal. India commits USD 1.5 million annually, building upon its accumulated contribution of USD 6.8 million.

The project, initiated in 2018, aims to enhance the Hindi language's presence in UN communications. Fleming highlighted the growing role of social media in reaching Hindi speakers globally, while Harish affirmed India's dedication to promoting Hindi as a part of its multilingualism efforts.

