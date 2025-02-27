Left Menu

India and UN Strengthen Hindi Outreach: Renewed MoU Expands Hindi@UN Project

India and the United Nations have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding to continue broadcasting UN news in Hindi. The agreement, valid from 2025 to 2030, involves a $1.5 million annual contribution from India. This initiative underscores India's commitment to enhancing the Hindi language's global presence within the UN framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:33 IST
India and UN Strengthen Hindi Outreach: Renewed MoU Expands Hindi@UN Project

India and the United Nations have renewed their commitment to broadcasting UN news in Hindi with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement extends the Hindi@UN Project for another five years, from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2030.

During a ceremony at the Permanent Mission of India, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, and UN Under Secretary General, Department of Global Communications (DGC), Melissa Fleming, formalized the renewal. India commits USD 1.5 million annually, building upon its accumulated contribution of USD 6.8 million.

The project, initiated in 2018, aims to enhance the Hindi language's presence in UN communications. Fleming highlighted the growing role of social media in reaching Hindi speakers globally, while Harish affirmed India's dedication to promoting Hindi as a part of its multilingualism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025