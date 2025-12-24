Left Menu

BP Nears Major Sale of Castrol Stake to Stonepeak

BP is close to selling a majority stake in its Castrol lubricants unit to investment firm Stonepeak for $10 billion. BP will retain a 35% stake after the sale, and is set to receive $6 billion. The transaction is part of BP's $20 billion divestment strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 08:56 IST
BP Nears Major Sale of Castrol Stake to Stonepeak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

BP is on the cusp of finalizing a deal to sell the majority stake in its Castrol lubricants unit to the investment firm Stonepeak, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. The transaction, valued at $10 billion including debt, represents a significant shift in BP's portfolio.

The oil giant is expected to receive approximately $6 billion in proceeds from this sale of a 65% stake to Stonepeak. The announcement is anticipated as early as Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the situation. Despite multiple requests, both BP and Stonepeak have remained tight-lipped on the matter.

This move aligns with BP's aggressive divestment goal of $20 billion, previously reported by Reuters last November as BP was engaged in talks with Stonepeak. The sale marks a pivotal step in BP's broader strategic realignment.

