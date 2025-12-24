BP Nears Major Sale of Castrol Stake to Stonepeak

BP is on the cusp of finalizing a deal to sell the majority stake in its Castrol lubricants unit to the investment firm Stonepeak, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. The transaction, valued at $10 billion including debt, represents a significant shift in BP's portfolio.

The oil giant is expected to receive approximately $6 billion in proceeds from this sale of a 65% stake to Stonepeak. The announcement is anticipated as early as Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the situation. Despite multiple requests, both BP and Stonepeak have remained tight-lipped on the matter.

This move aligns with BP's aggressive divestment goal of $20 billion, previously reported by Reuters last November as BP was engaged in talks with Stonepeak. The sale marks a pivotal step in BP's broader strategic realignment.