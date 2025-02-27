The Legacy of Gene Hackman: A Life in Hollywood and Beyond

The investigation into the tragic death of renowned actor Gene Hackman, alongside his wife and beloved dog, reveals no signs of foul play or physical injuries, with authorities suspecting carbon monoxide poisoning. The gas company is actively aiding the probe to uncover more definitive answers.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office responded to a wellness check, finding Hackman, 95, Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their dog deceased at their rural New Mexico residence. The Sheriff's spokesperson confirmed the absence of gunshot or other wounds, aligning with the current theory of a gas-related cause.

Hackman, celebrated for his versatile performances spanning decades, received numerous accolades, including five Oscar nominations and two wins. His unexpected passing has sparked an outpouring of grief and admiration from the film industry, notably recognized by significant figures such as director Francis Ford Coppola, who praised Hackman's artistic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)