Holistic Health Takes Center Stage at Maha Kumbh Mela

The Ministry of Ayush extended healthcare to over eight lakh pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh Mela, reinforcing trust in traditional medicine. With the help of over 90 doctors and three Ayush convention halls, the ministry ensured a seamless healthcare experience, promoting holistic wellness alongside spiritual activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:39 IST
  • India

The Ministry of Ayush has successfully extended comprehensive healthcare services to more than eight lakh pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh Mela, reinforcing the growing trust in traditional Indian medicine.

A network of 20 Ayush OPDs, mobile health units, and over 90 doctors ensured continuous medical care during the event, particularly during the sacred Mahashivratri bath. Three Ayush convention halls hosted daily wellness sessions, promoting holistic health education.

Special attention was given to revered seers, and initiatives such as the distribution of 10,000 Ayush Raksha kits and 25,000 medicinal plants were highlights. These efforts underscore the ministry's commitment to integrating traditional healthcare into spiritual experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

