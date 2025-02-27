Charlie Cox Returns: A New Chapter for Daredevil

Charlie Cox is set to don the red suit once more as he reprises his role as Matt Murdock in the hotly anticipated 'Daredevil: Born Again' produced by Marvel Television. The announcement comes after a phone call during the height of the pandemic from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, setting the stage for several cameo appearances.

During the call, Feige informed Cox of potential cameos in blockbuster hits like 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'She-Hulk', hinting at bigger plans ahead. 'My interest was very high,' Cox noted, reflecting on his reaction to the unexpected offer.

The series marks the official return of Daredevil to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), slated to premiere on March 5, 2025. Viewers in India can catch the series on JioHotstar in four languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

(With inputs from agencies.)