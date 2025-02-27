Left Menu

Charlie Cox Returns: A New Chapter for Daredevil

Charlie Cox is thrilled to reprise his role as Matt Murdock in 'Daredevil: Born Again.' A call from Marvel's Kevin Feige during the pandemic reignited his journey. The series, part of the MCU's evolving landscape, will debut on JioHotstar in India in March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:01 IST
Charlie Cox Returns: A New Chapter for Daredevil
Poster of 'Daredevil : Born Again' (Image source: JioHotstar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Charlie Cox is set to don the red suit once more as he reprises his role as Matt Murdock in the hotly anticipated 'Daredevil: Born Again' produced by Marvel Television. The announcement comes after a phone call during the height of the pandemic from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, setting the stage for several cameo appearances.

During the call, Feige informed Cox of potential cameos in blockbuster hits like 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and 'She-Hulk', hinting at bigger plans ahead. 'My interest was very high,' Cox noted, reflecting on his reaction to the unexpected offer.

The series marks the official return of Daredevil to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), slated to premiere on March 5, 2025. Viewers in India can catch the series on JioHotstar in four languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025