Global Harmony Resonates at the India-International Dance and Music Festival

The 10th India-International Dance and Music Festival ended at Baansera Park, showcasing global and Indian artistic traditions. The event, organized with ICCR and DDA, included performances from international artistes and marked the ecological revival of the Yamuna floodplain.

Updated: 27-02-2025 23:41 IST
The 10th India-International Dance and Music Festival has wrapped up its vibrant cultural showcase at Baansera Park by the Yamuna. Organized by the ICCR and DDA, the event celebrated a fusion of global and Indian arts.

This year marked the first partnership between ICCR and DDA, featuring performances from artists from Russia, Mongolia, Rwanda, and India. Noteworthy guests included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and ambassadors from various countries.

The festival also underscored efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna floodplain, transforming Baansera into a lush urban retreat, while initiatives like Asita and Vasudev Ghat emphasized ecological and cultural rejuvenation.

