Left Menu

Fire Erupts at Maha Kumbh Site, Prompt Response Contained Blaze

A fire erupted at the Maha Kumbh site late at night, with at least one person injured and transported to a medical facility. Multiple fire tenders responded swiftly to contain the blaze near Shastri Bridge. Further details are still awaited from local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:10 IST
Fire Erupts at Maha Kumbh Site, Prompt Response Contained Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh site late last night, according to officials.

One person was injured and transported to a medical facility via ambulance. Multiple fire tenders quickly arrived around 11:30 PM to manage the situation.

The blaze, located in an enclosure near the Shastri Bridge, has since been contained, as confirmed by the Fire Department personnel. Further information is yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025