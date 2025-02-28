Fire Erupts at Maha Kumbh Site, Prompt Response Contained Blaze

A fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh site late last night, according to officials.

One person was injured and transported to a medical facility via ambulance. Multiple fire tenders quickly arrived around 11:30 PM to manage the situation.

The blaze, located in an enclosure near the Shastri Bridge, has since been contained, as confirmed by the Fire Department personnel. Further information is yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)