Mystery Blaze Disrupts Serenity at Mahakumbh Nagar

A late-night fire disrupted the tranquility of Mahakumbh Nagar on Thursday, when flames erupted in a sanitation colony enclosure at Sector 4, near Shastri Bridge. Fire department personnel were alerted around 11:30 p.m., prompting a swift response from multiple fire tenders.

Rescuers managed to save an elderly man with visible injuries to his nose and hand. Found in shock, he was unable to communicate with reporters from PTI. Eyewitnesses reported that the old man was distraught at the time of his rescue.

The blaze coincided with the concluding day of the Maha Kumbh Mela, a culturally significant event that drew over 66 crore devotees for a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

