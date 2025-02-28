Lingering Spirit at the Maha Kumbh: Pilgrims Flock to Sangam for Holy Dip

The Maha Kumbh 2025 concluded this Wednesday, but throngs of devoted pilgrims continued to visit the Sangam, eager to partake in the sacred tradition of the holy dip. Despite the event officially ending, the spiritual fervor remains palpable among visitors.

As traffic restrictions were lifted, vehicles from several states converged near the mela ghats, facilitating the arrival of large numbers of pilgrims. Thousands gathered at the Triveni Sangam, particularly after the event's closure, underscoring the deep-seated enthusiasm for the revered ceremony.

A significant figure among these visitors is Ashish Kumar Singh, who traveled from Chennai to experience the holy dip. The Maha Kumbh hosted over 66 crore attendees, and the spirit of this grand event continues to captivate the hearts of many, proving the timeless allure of spiritual gatherings at Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)