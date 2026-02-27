10th Chiefs’ Conclave of Indian Army Opens in New Delhi

The Tenth Chiefs’ Conclave of the Indian Army commenced in New Delhi on Thursday, bringing together former Chiefs of the Army Staff and Honorary Generals of the Indian Army from the Nepali Army for two days of high-level deliberations.

The Conclave, being held from 27–28 February 2026, serves as a key institutional platform to foster continuity, strategic dialogue and professional exchange between the current Army leadership and its former Chiefs.

Unique India-Nepal Military Tradition

The participation of Honorary Generals from the Nepali Army highlights a globally unique military tradition that reflects the exceptional India-Nepal defence partnership.

The practice of conferring honorary ranks on each other’s Army Chiefs symbolises deep-rooted ties based on mutual trust, shared values and a common martial heritage. The arrangement is widely regarded as a hallmark of the enduring and people-centric relationship between the two neighbouring nations.

Officials noted that the tradition aligns with India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and civilisational ethos of “Vishwabandhu”, reinforcing strategic and cultural bonds between the two armies.

Platform for Strategic Continuity

The Conclave provides an important forum for institutional engagement, enabling the present military hierarchy to draw upon the experience and collective wisdom of former Chiefs.

Such interactions are aimed at strengthening long-term strategic thinking, maintaining continuity in doctrine and capability development, and reinforcing institutional memory.

The programme began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, paying homage to fallen soldiers. This was followed by structured interactions on key issues including:

Operational preparedness

Capability development

Contemporary security challenges

Strategic environment assessment

Strengthening Institutional Memory

Beyond formal discussions, the former Chiefs are scheduled to visit select Army establishments and cultural landmarks, providing an opportunity for informal exchanges and strengthening camaraderie across generations of leadership.

The Chiefs’ Conclave reaffirms the Indian Army’s commitment to preserving institutional heritage while adapting to evolving security dynamics.

As regional and global security landscapes grow more complex, such forums serve as a bridge between experience and innovation — reinforcing professional dialogue and the enduring spirit of the Indian Army.