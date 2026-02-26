Left Menu

Traffic Disruption Expected Due to Sewer Line Work Near New Delhi Station

Drivers in New Delhi should anticipate traffic disruptions on Chelmsford Road between February 26 and March 5 due to sewer line maintenance. The Delhi Jal Board will oversee work that may impact peak hours as heavy machinery will be deployed, affecting the Paharganj area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 09:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Residents and commuters in New Delhi should brace for traffic delays on Chelmsford Road, opposite the railway station, as significant sewer line work is scheduled from February 26 to March 5.

The Delhi Jal Board will be addressing a settled sewer line, leading to potential disruptions in the busy Paharganj area. The maintenance will require heavy machinery, which could exacerbate traffic conditions during peak hours.

According to officials, the Munjia Chowk area and adjacent roads towards Paharganj may experience notable congestion. Commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly to minimize inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

