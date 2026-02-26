Odisha Bhavan: A New Cultural Landmark in New Delhi

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took a significant step towards enriching Odisha's cultural representation by laying the foundation stone for a new Odisha Bhavan in New Delhi's prestigious Chanakyapuri area on Thursday.

The proposed structure, set to cost an estimated Rs 93.27 crore, promises to embody the state's rich history and artistic heritage. It will replace the previous building, which was deemed old and unsafe, as stated by the Chief Minister's Office. The new facility will boast three basements, a ground floor, and six upper stories, including 45 suites with modern amenities. In addition, an exhibition area on the first floor and a 70-seater conference hall on the second floor are planned.

With the tender process complete, construction is expected to commence soon. The Chief Minister also announced plans to establish similar Odisha Bhavans in cities like Ayodhya, Bengaluru, and Surat, enhancing connectivity and accommodation. Supporting these initiatives, there are operational Odisha Bhavans in Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai, with proposals for further expansion in Mumbai. Additionally, a shelter near Master Canteen Chowk is planned to benefit visitors from various districts with low-cost accommodation for up to three days.