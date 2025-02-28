Oscar Hopes Sidelined by Controversy: A Look at This Year's Tumult
Controversial pasts of cinematic figures are casting shadows over this year's Oscar hopefuls. Netflix's 'Emilia Perez' struggles after lead Karla Sofia Gascon's resurfaced offensive posts. Other nominees face similar controversies, challenging their claims for Hollywood’s coveted awards and highlighting scandals as familiar awards-season obstacles.
Netflix's ambitions to secure the coveted Academy Award for best picture faced a severe setback as resurfaced offensive social media posts put 'Emilia Perez' in a cloud of controversy. The film, once a strong contender after its triumphant reception at Cannes, is now struggling due to the actions of its Spanish star Karla Sofia Gascon.
Gascon's disparaging comments about Islam and George Floyd emerged from past posts, directly impacting the film's Oscar campaign. Despite her public apology, the uproar was substantial, driving Gascon from the awards circuit ahead of the Oscars, though she plans to attend the ceremony.
This year's Oscars are marred with repeated instances of controversy, echoing previous cases where personal scandals overshadowed artistic achievement. As debates over artificial intelligence in film and past inappropriate behavior emerge, the fine line between a nominee's off-screen and on-screen life remains under scrutiny, bringing attention to the unpredictable nature of awards season disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SEBI Seeks Expanded Powers to Tackle Unauthorised Financial Advice on Social Media
India's Regulator SEBI Seeks Social Media Oversight Powers
Mukesh Chhabra: Talent Trumps Social Media Fame in Film Industry
Threats and Tensions: Former MLA Faces Death Threat on Social Media
BJP Demands Legal Action Against Kejriwal for Alleged Social Media 'Hijacking'