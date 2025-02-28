Massive Clean-Up Campaign Restores Maha Kumbh Mela Grounds

A comprehensive 15-day cleanliness drive has been launched at the Maha Kumbh Mela grounds, following the conclusion of the event on February 26, the Uttar Pradesh government announced.

Under the leadership of Special Officer Akanksha Rana, 'Swachhata Mitras' and 'Ganga Sewa Doots' have been mobilized to ensure the site is thoroughly cleaned and its sanctity restored. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, committed to a clean Maha Kumbh, directed officials to maintain the site's cleanliness.

The cleanup involves dismantling temporary toilets and infrastructure, with waste being processed at the Baswar plant. The campaign not only emphasizes sanitation but also aims to bolster the environmental appeal of Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)