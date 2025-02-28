Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: The Cultural Renaissance at 'Soan Meeraas'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vows to restore the region's cultural and artistic heritage at the 'Soan Meeraas' festival. The event emphasized heritage preservation for urban development, celebrated artisans, and stressed youth involvement in keeping traditions alive. It aimed to foster identity and community cohesion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha underscored the importance of cultural preservation at the 'Soan Meeraas' festival in Srinagar, pledging to rejuvenate the region's artistic heritage.

The festival, held at Kashmir Haat, showcased collaborative efforts by local authorities and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, bringing together artisans and artists to celebrate J-K's rich cultural legacy.

Governor Sinha highlighted the significance of heritage in urban development, the role of youth in sustaining traditions, and the impact of culture on economic growth. Events, including exhibitions and live demonstrations, strengthened community identity and cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

