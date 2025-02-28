Left Menu

President Murmu Honors Resilience at Kutch Earthquake Memorial

President Droupadi Murmu paid a visit to the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum in Bhuj, Gujarat, honoring the memory of those who perished in the 2001 Kutch earthquake. She also engaged with local artisans at the White Rann of Kutch and explored craft stalls, celebrating the region's resilience and creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:04 IST
President Murmu Honors Resilience at Kutch Earthquake Memorial
memorial
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu made a poignant visit to Bhuj's memorial-cum-museum dedicated to the victims of the 2001 earthquake in Kutch, Gujarat. The Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum serves as a tribute to the nearly 13,000 lives lost during one of India's most devastating natural calamities.

During her visit, the President toured various galleries, listening to stories of courage and resilience that emerged from the tragedy. The state government emphasized the significance of remembering those affected as part of the communal healing process.

In addition to paying homage, President Murmu visited the White Rann of Kutch and the vibrant Gujarat Tourism Tent City, where she interacted with local artisans and admired their crafts. Murmu's trip culminated with a breathtaking sunset over the desert landscape, highlighting the region's enduring spirit and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025