President Murmu Honors Resilience at Kutch Earthquake Memorial

President Droupadi Murmu made a poignant visit to Bhuj's memorial-cum-museum dedicated to the victims of the 2001 earthquake in Kutch, Gujarat. The Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum serves as a tribute to the nearly 13,000 lives lost during one of India's most devastating natural calamities.

During her visit, the President toured various galleries, listening to stories of courage and resilience that emerged from the tragedy. The state government emphasized the significance of remembering those affected as part of the communal healing process.

In addition to paying homage, President Murmu visited the White Rann of Kutch and the vibrant Gujarat Tourism Tent City, where she interacted with local artisans and admired their crafts. Murmu's trip culminated with a breathtaking sunset over the desert landscape, highlighting the region's enduring spirit and cultural heritage.

