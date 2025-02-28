Left Menu

Nagaland's Cinematic Debut: Celebrating Stories, Inspiring Minds

Nagaland's first government-organised film festival, Nagaland CineFest 2025, marks a significant event for the state's cultural sector. Held in Kohima, the festival features diverse films highlighting local and national talent. It includes master classes and CineConnect, aiming to change Nagaland's narrative and promote local creative industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:05 IST
The inaugural government-organised film festival in Nagaland kicked off in Kohima, screening three films on its first day. Nagaland CineFest 2025, under the theme 'Celebrating Stories, Inspiring Minds,' promises a landmark occasion for the state's cultural and creative sectors.

Organised by the Department of Information & Public Relations in partnership with national bodies, the event showcases a variety of films and offers master classes on contemporary cinema topics. Key speakers highlighted the festival's role in transforming Nagaland's narrative and promoting local talent.

Abu Metha, a government advisor, emphasized the democratization of India's film industry through social media and OTT platforms, urging local talent to seize opportunities. The festival encourages collaboration and cultural exchange, with the goal of reshaping perceptions of Nagaland and fostering a creative future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

