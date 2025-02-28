Nagaland's Cinematic Debut: Celebrating Stories, Inspiring Minds

The inaugural government-organised film festival in Nagaland kicked off in Kohima, screening three films on its first day. Nagaland CineFest 2025, under the theme 'Celebrating Stories, Inspiring Minds,' promises a landmark occasion for the state's cultural and creative sectors.

Organised by the Department of Information & Public Relations in partnership with national bodies, the event showcases a variety of films and offers master classes on contemporary cinema topics. Key speakers highlighted the festival's role in transforming Nagaland's narrative and promoting local talent.

Abu Metha, a government advisor, emphasized the democratization of India's film industry through social media and OTT platforms, urging local talent to seize opportunities. The festival encourages collaboration and cultural exchange, with the goal of reshaping perceptions of Nagaland and fostering a creative future.

(With inputs from agencies.)