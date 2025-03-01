Razzie Awards 2023: 'Madame Web' Tops Hollywood's Worst Performances

On Friday, the 45th Razzie Awards highlighted the year's least impressive cinematic ventures, honoring 'Madame Web' as the recipient of several dubious accolades including worst picture, actress, and screenplay.

Besides 'Madame Web', comedian Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix satire 'Unfrosted' also claimed two awards, including worst actor for Seinfeld himself. 'Joker: Folie a Deux' and 'Megalopolis' joined the list, each securing two wins in this tongue-in-cheek parody of Hollywood's prestigious awards.

Francis Ford Coppola humorously embraced the criticism, acknowledging his 'worst director' title. Amidst these awards, Pamela Anderson's movie 'The Last Showgirl' won the Razzie Redeemer Award, turning a previous dubious accolade into recognition for improvement.

