Pope Francis Faces Health Setback Amid Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis experienced a bronchial spasm, necessitating non-invasive ventilation during his ongoing battle with double pneumonia. Despite the setback, he remains stable. The Vatican has made alternative plans for upcoming religious events, acknowledging the pope's lengthy recovery ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 01-03-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 00:16 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis encountered a health setback on Friday as he suffered a bronchial spasm, causing him to inhale vomit and necessitating the use of non-invasive mechanical ventilation. The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been battling double pneumonia for two weeks, responded positively to treatment, maintaining good gas exchange and remaining alert, according to a Vatican statement.

This development came after two days of optimistic medical updates about his condition from the Gemelli hospital in Rome where he has been receiving care since February 14. Despite returning health warnings, the Vatican has made contingency plans for the upcoming Ash Wednesday ceremony, with Cardinal Angelo De Donatis set to preside, highlighting Francis's prolonged recovery path.

Pope Francis's condition has garnered global prayers, with gatherings in Mexico City highlighting public concern. Although the pope shows signs of recovery, his immediate schedule, including a Holy Year audience, has been altered, raising questions about his participation in key upcoming events like Holy Week and a canonization ceremony in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

