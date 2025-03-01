Embark on a Spiritual Journey: The Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train

New Delhi, India: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) presents the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train, a unique travel experience that combines spiritual exploration with modern comforts. This special tour takes travelers across significant Buddhist sites in India and Nepal, tracing the footsteps of Lord Buddha.

The 7-night, 8-day itinerary kicks off from Delhi, guiding passengers through hallowed destinations like Bodhgaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, and Sarnath, while also crossing into Nepal's Lumbini. The journey culminates with a visit to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.

In line with its commitment to passenger satisfaction, the train features premium amenities such as AC First Class and AC Second Class coaches, two chic dining cars serving Indian and international cuisines, and modern sanitation facilities. A limited-time 20% discount is available for Indian nationals, NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs for the 22nd March 2025 departure.

