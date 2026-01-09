Bollywood Star and PETA India Gift Mechanical Elephant to Kerala Temple

In a move to advance animal welfare, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and PETA India presented a life-size mechanical elephant to the Sree Subramania Kshetra Yogam temple in Kerala. The donation recognizes the temple's commitment to not using live elephants for its ceremonies.

The mechanical elephant, named Cherukunnu Karthikeyan, was unveiled with a traditional 'melam' performance. It is the 18th such donation by PETA India and the ninth in Kerala, crafted from materials including rubber and steel, and is operated via an electrical source.

Temple leaders and donors alike celebrated the integration of technology and tradition, emphasizing the compassionate impact on animal welfare. This innovation ensures the safety of both animals and devotees while upholding the sacred rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)