Bollywood Star and PETA India Gift Mechanical Elephant to Kerala Temple

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, in collaboration with PETA India, has donated a life-size mechanical elephant to the Sree Subramania Kshetra Yogam temple in Kerala. This initiative aims to replace the use of live elephants with mechanical ones for temple ceremonies, promoting animal welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:24 IST
Bollywood Star and PETA India Gift Mechanical Elephant to Kerala Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to advance animal welfare, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar and PETA India presented a life-size mechanical elephant to the Sree Subramania Kshetra Yogam temple in Kerala. The donation recognizes the temple's commitment to not using live elephants for its ceremonies.

The mechanical elephant, named Cherukunnu Karthikeyan, was unveiled with a traditional 'melam' performance. It is the 18th such donation by PETA India and the ninth in Kerala, crafted from materials including rubber and steel, and is operated via an electrical source.

Temple leaders and donors alike celebrated the integration of technology and tradition, emphasizing the compassionate impact on animal welfare. This innovation ensures the safety of both animals and devotees while upholding the sacred rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

