Pope Francis Faces Health Setback Amidst Vatican's Holy Year Celebrations

Pope Francis experienced a concerning complication in his recovery from double pneumonia, requiring noninvasive mechanical ventilation after a coughing fit led to him inhaling vomit. The episode has raised alarm about the 88-year-old pontiff's frailty.

Saturday's updates from the Vatican indicated Francis had a restful night, though his prognosis remains guarded. The pope, seated for breakfast with coffee, displayed signs of independence as he continues treatment at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

The setback occurred as the Vatican celebrates its Holy Year, drawing pilgrims to Rome. Many, like those visiting Assisi, offer prayers for his swift recovery, underlining the global outpouring of support and concern for the pope's health.

