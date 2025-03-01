Left Menu

Pope Francis Faces Health Setback Amidst Vatican's Holy Year Celebrations

Pope Francis, recovering from double pneumonia, faced a setback requiring noninvasive mechanical ventilation after inhaling vomit. Although his condition has been alarming, he remains alert. His hospitalization during the Vatican's Holy Year has prompted widespread prayers for his recovery from pilgrims and worshippers across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:16 IST
Pope Francis Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis experienced a concerning complication in his recovery from double pneumonia, requiring noninvasive mechanical ventilation after a coughing fit led to him inhaling vomit. The episode has raised alarm about the 88-year-old pontiff's frailty.

Saturday's updates from the Vatican indicated Francis had a restful night, though his prognosis remains guarded. The pope, seated for breakfast with coffee, displayed signs of independence as he continues treatment at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

The setback occurred as the Vatican celebrates its Holy Year, drawing pilgrims to Rome. Many, like those visiting Assisi, offer prayers for his swift recovery, underlining the global outpouring of support and concern for the pope's health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

