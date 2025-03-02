Left Menu

Charli XCX Dominates BRIT Awards with Groundbreaking Wins

Charli XCX triumphed at the BRIT Awards in London, winning multiple honors including Song of the Year for her single 'Guess'. Her album 'Brat' is competing for Album of the Year, while A.G. Cook won Producer of the Year. This year's ceremony emphasizes gender neutrality and international recognition.

Updated: 02-03-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 04:04 IST
Singer

Charli XCX delivered a standout performance at the BRIT Awards in London, where she led nominations and clinched several titles, including the prestigious Song of the Year for 'Guess' featuring Billie Eilish. Her recent album 'Brat,' which stirred a cultural wave, is also vying for Album of the Year.

In an event focusing on gender-neutral recognition, Charli also took home Best Dance Act, speaking passionately about the depth and euphoria electronic music brings her. A.G. Cook, her longtime collaborator, was honored as Producer of the Year, highlighting their successful partnership.

The BRITs, highlighting diverse talent, saw the likes of Dua Lipa and Ezra Collective competing in top categories, with Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter securing international accolades. The ceremony pushed for more grassroots support and cultural inclusivity within the music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

