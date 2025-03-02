Left Menu

Oscars Night: Surprises and Drama Await at the Academy Awards 2023

The Academy Awards, a highlight in the film industry, takes place with no clear frontrunner. Movies like 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Conclave' compete for best picture. Stars Timothee Chalamet and Demi Moore aim for their first Oscars, while drama and surprises are expected during the live broadcast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 16:33 IST
The Academy Awards, a pinnacle event in the film industry, occurs Sunday with a field wide open for the prestigious best picture award. Movies 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Conclave' are among the top contenders seeking the coveted prize.

Actors Timothee Chalamet and Demi Moore aim to clinch their first Oscars at the glamorous Hollywood ceremony, which airs live on ABC at 4 p.m. Pacific time. Comedian Conan O'Brien will host, promising a blend of humor and sincere moments, including tributes to Los Angeles post-wildfires.

With surprises anticipated, the best picture race among 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Conclave' remains unpredictable. Additionally, Zoe Saldana is poised for a supporting actress win, while Demi Moore could face unexpected competition for best actress from Brazil's Fernanda Torres.

