Oscars Night: Surprises and Drama Await at the Academy Awards 2023

The Academy Awards, a pinnacle event in the film industry, occurs Sunday with a field wide open for the prestigious best picture award. Movies 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Conclave' are among the top contenders seeking the coveted prize.

Actors Timothee Chalamet and Demi Moore aim to clinch their first Oscars at the glamorous Hollywood ceremony, which airs live on ABC at 4 p.m. Pacific time. Comedian Conan O'Brien will host, promising a blend of humor and sincere moments, including tributes to Los Angeles post-wildfires.

With surprises anticipated, the best picture race among 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Conclave' remains unpredictable. Additionally, Zoe Saldana is poised for a supporting actress win, while Demi Moore could face unexpected competition for best actress from Brazil's Fernanda Torres.

