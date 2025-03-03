Left Menu

Kieran Culkin Takes Home Oscar for 'A Real Pain'

Kieran Culkin won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role in 'A Real Pain' as an American tourist. The film follows two cousins on a Jewish heritage tour of Poland. Culkin, a star of 'Succession', has had a successful career, overcoming initial hesitations about his role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 06:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 06:09 IST
Kieran Culkin, known for his standout role in the HBO series 'Succession,' claimed the Oscar for best supporting actor on Sunday. His performance as a verbose American tourist in 'A Real Pain' captured audiences and critics alike, having already won him several prestigious awards.

'A Real Pain' features the journey of two cousins exploring their Jewish roots in Poland. Despite initial reluctance, Culkin was persuaded by producer Emma Stone, his former girlfriend, to take on the role. The film, while achieving significant critical acclaim, missed out on top honors for best picture and director.

Culkin, 42, reflects on his unexpected trajectory in the industry, having grown up in a family of actors. His previous accolades include a Golden Globe for his role as Roman Roy in 'Succession.' His contributions to cinema span from 'Igby Goes Down' to 'The Cider House Rules,' solidifying his reputation as a versatile actor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

