Latvia's 'Flow' Makes Oscar History

The independent film 'Flow' by Gints Zilbalodis claimed an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film, marking Latvia's historic first win in this category.

'Flow,' a standout choice in 2024, was created using Blender, free and open-source software, and is unique for its lack of dialogue. Despite competition from high-grossing titles like 'Inside Out 2,' 'Moana 2,' and 'The Wild Robot,' 'Flow' triumphed after winning over the Golden Globes' jury.

Further distinguishing itself, 'Flow' successfully turned a modest budget into a nomination for Best International Film, earning unprecedented recognition for both the film and Latvia in two significant Oscar categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)