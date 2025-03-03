Left Menu

Latvia's 'Flow' Makes Oscar History

The independent animated film 'Flow' by Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film, marking Latvia's first Academy Award. Rendered using Blender, the film stood out against bigger studio movies. It also received a nomination for Best International Film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 06:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 06:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The independent film 'Flow' by Gints Zilbalodis claimed an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film, marking Latvia's historic first win in this category.

'Flow,' a standout choice in 2024, was created using Blender, free and open-source software, and is unique for its lack of dialogue. Despite competition from high-grossing titles like 'Inside Out 2,' 'Moana 2,' and 'The Wild Robot,' 'Flow' triumphed after winning over the Golden Globes' jury.

Further distinguishing itself, 'Flow' successfully turned a modest budget into a nomination for Best International Film, earning unprecedented recognition for both the film and Latvia in two significant Oscar categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

