Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin Shine Bright at a Twisted Oscars Night
Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin claimed Oscar wins on a dramatic night featuring films like 'Anora', 'The Brutalist', and 'Conclave' vying for the prestigious best picture award. Saldana won best supporting actress for 'Emilia Perez' and Culkin best supporting actor for 'A Real Pain'.
In a night full of surprises and accolades, actors Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin took home Oscar wins at the Academy Awards. Saldana achieved best supporting actress for her role in 'Emilia Perez,' while Culkin was awarded best supporting actor for 'A Real Pain.'
The competition for the best picture award remained fierce, with 'Anora,' 'The Brutalist,' and 'Conclave' all regarded as top contenders. Other standouts included Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's 'Wizard of Oz'-themed medley that wowed attendees.
The awards ceremony also noted significant achievements from films like 'Flow,' the first Latvian film to claim an Oscar. With unexpected moments and high tension, the Academy Awards lived up to its reputation as Hollywood's biggest night.
(With inputs from agencies.)
