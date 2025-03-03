Left Menu

Demi Moore Shines at Oscars in Iconic Armani Prive Gown

The 97th Academy Awards featured stunning fashion statements, especially by Demi Moore, who dazzled in a custom Armani Prive gown. Moore, nominated for Best Actress, has enjoyed a successful awards season, with wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice. Conan O'Brien hosts the Oscars, airing live on both ABC and JioHotstar.

Demi Moore (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The 97th annual Academy Awards have commenced in Hollywood, with numerous stars making memorable entrances on the red carpet. Among them, veteran actress Demi Moore captivated audiences with her choice of attire—a breathtaking custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown, heavily embroidered with crystals.

Moore, who is contending for Best Actress following her stellar performance in 'The Substance,' turned heads in her striking outfit, featuring a plunging neckline, pleated hip accents, and a sweeping train. Complementing her ensemble, the 62-year-old actress sparkled with matching earrings and bracelet, while her dark hair fell in elegant curls.

Building anticipation before the event, Moore's daughter, Scout Willis, hinted at her mother's unforgettable Oscars appearance, calling it "iconic." This nomination marks Moore's first Oscar nod, underscoring her triumphant awards season, as she has earned accolades from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and Screen Actors Guild. 'The Substance,' co-starring Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, is also vying for multiple awards, such as Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

Director Coralie Fargeat, a nominee for Best Director, stands out as the category's sole female contender. Hosting duties for the Oscars fall to Conan O'Brien, with the ceremony scheduled for a live broadcast at 7 PM ET on both ABC and Hulu. For Indian audiences, the event will stream via JioHotstar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

