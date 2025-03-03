Timothee Chalamet Dazzles at 2025 Oscars with Bold Fashion and Romantic PDA

The 2025 Oscars kicked off in grand fashion, with Hollywood stars such as Timothee Chalamet dazzling on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. The 29-year-old actor made a bold statement in a tailored butter-yellow Givenchy suit, capturing the attention of fans and photographers alike.

Chalamet's ensemble featured a monochromatic theme with a collared button-up shirt, double-breasted blazer, and matching trousers, enhancing his confident and stylish appearance. Not only is Chalamet turning heads for his fashion sense, but he is also nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown.'

Accompanying Chalamet was his girlfriend, fashion mogul Kylie Jenner, who stunned in a daring Miu Miu gown. The couple skipped the red carpet walk but ensured all eyes were on them inside the Dolby Theatre, showcasing their affection with public displays of affection and mingling with other celebrities. As Conan O'Brien hosts the ceremony, fans can catch the Oscars live on ABC, Hulu, and JioHotstar in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)