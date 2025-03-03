Left Menu

Timothee Chalamet Dazzles at 2025 Oscars with Bold Fashion and Romantic PDA

The 2025 Oscars witnessed a fashion spectacle as Timothee Chalamet arrived in a striking butter-yellow Givenchy suit. Accompanied by girlfriend Kylie Jenner, the duo turned heads with their stylish and romantic appearance. Chalamet is nominated for Best Actor for his role in 'A Complete Unknown.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:46 IST
Timothee Chalamet Dazzles at 2025 Oscars with Bold Fashion and Romantic PDA
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 2025 Oscars kicked off in grand fashion, with Hollywood stars such as Timothee Chalamet dazzling on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. The 29-year-old actor made a bold statement in a tailored butter-yellow Givenchy suit, capturing the attention of fans and photographers alike.

Chalamet's ensemble featured a monochromatic theme with a collared button-up shirt, double-breasted blazer, and matching trousers, enhancing his confident and stylish appearance. Not only is Chalamet turning heads for his fashion sense, but he is also nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown.'

Accompanying Chalamet was his girlfriend, fashion mogul Kylie Jenner, who stunned in a daring Miu Miu gown. The couple skipped the red carpet walk but ensured all eyes were on them inside the Dolby Theatre, showcasing their affection with public displays of affection and mingling with other celebrities. As Conan O'Brien hosts the ceremony, fans can catch the Oscars live on ABC, Hulu, and JioHotstar in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025