Conan O'Brien's Oscar Debut: A Night of Laughter and Wit

The 2025 Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, began with humor and cultural nods. O'Brien, hosting for the first time, greeted India and delivered a comedic monologue. He jested about the Best Picture nominees, including 'Conclave' and 'Anora,' keeping the audience entertained. The awards are broadcast live on ABC and JioHotstar.

03-03-2025
The 2025 Oscars have officially commenced, with Conan O'Brien taking center stage as the host. Known for his comedic flair, O'Brien opened the ceremony with a hilarious monologue that included a nod to Indian viewers, greeting them in Hindi with a warm 'namaste.'

Conan humorously addressed the global audience, especially those in India, playfully suggesting they enjoy their breakfast while watching the event. Throughout his opening remarks, he playfully roasted the Best Picture contenders, including 'Conclave' and Sean Baker's 'Anora,' making light-hearted jokes that kept the crowd engaged.

The live broadcast also captured moments of levity with the well-known Best Actress nominee in attendance, as O'Brien continued to sprinkle humor throughout the evening. A memorable exchange occurred when Adam Sandler responded to a joke about his attire with a witty retort. The star-studded night is being broadcast across platforms, including ABC and Hulu in the U.S., and JioHotstar in India.

