Left Menu

French Composers Shine at Oscars with 'El Mal' Victory

French composers Clement Ducol and Camille won the Oscar for the original song 'El Mal,' featured in 'Emilia Perez.' Presented by Mick Jagger, the award highlighted Ducol and Camille's standout composition, while Jagger humorously noted that Bob Dylan was initially considered for the presenting role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:50 IST
French Composers Shine at Oscars with 'El Mal' Victory
Oscars 2025 (Image source: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stunning triumph at the Oscars, French composers Clement Ducol and Camille clinched the award for Best Original Song with 'El Mal' from the operatic drama 'Emilia Perez'. This piece accompanies a powerful scene where Saldana's character, Rita Castro, criticizes the elite's hypocrisy amid tragic drug war consequences.

The ceremony included an amusing moment with Mick Jagger presenting the award. Jagger humorously acknowledged he wasn't the producers' first choice, revealing Bob Dylan was initially considered but jested about Dylan's remarks regarding younger presenters and this year's contenders.

'El Mal' was not the sole nominee from 'Emilia Perez'. The film's other musical entry, 'Mi Camino', performed by Selena Gomez, also penned by Ducol and Camille, received a nomination. This dual nod underscores the composers' significant contribution to the movie's artistic acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025