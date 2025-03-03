French Composers Shine at Oscars with 'El Mal' Victory

In a stunning triumph at the Oscars, French composers Clement Ducol and Camille clinched the award for Best Original Song with 'El Mal' from the operatic drama 'Emilia Perez'. This piece accompanies a powerful scene where Saldana's character, Rita Castro, criticizes the elite's hypocrisy amid tragic drug war consequences.

The ceremony included an amusing moment with Mick Jagger presenting the award. Jagger humorously acknowledged he wasn't the producers' first choice, revealing Bob Dylan was initially considered but jested about Dylan's remarks regarding younger presenters and this year's contenders.

'El Mal' was not the sole nominee from 'Emilia Perez'. The film's other musical entry, 'Mi Camino', performed by Selena Gomez, also penned by Ducol and Camille, received a nomination. This dual nod underscores the composers' significant contribution to the movie's artistic acclaim.

