Halle Berry Dazzles at 2025 Oscars with James Bond Tribute

Halle Berry, the former Bond Girl renowned for her role in 'Die Another Day,' stole the spotlight at the 2025 Oscars ceremony on Sunday night. Taking the stage to present a special tribute to the James Bond franchise, Berry introduced a medley of performances that featured an impressive lineup of artists.

The star-studded tribute commenced with an orchestral rendition of the classic Bond theme, enhanced by Margaret Qualley in a vibrant red dress captivating the audience with her dance. The performance continued with BLACKPINK's Lisa taking the stage with 'Live and Let Die,' followed by Doja Cat's rendition of 'Diamonds Are Forever,' and concluded with Raye's powerful version of 'Skyfall.'

Berry, who also earned an Oscar for Best Actress in 2002 for 'Monster's Ball,' turned heads in a body-hugging Christian Siriano gown outfitted with 7,000 beads and sheer panels. Siriano, expressing his excitement, noted that dressing Berry for the Oscars was a dream come true. The stylish ensemble was completed with Pomellato Jewelry, as Berry joined a distinguished set of presenters including Oprah Winfrey and Robert Downey Jr. Conan O'Brien hosted the Oscars, which aired live on ABC and Hulu, while viewers in India tuned in via JioHotstar.

