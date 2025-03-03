Triumphant Night at the 97th Academy Awards

Left Menu

The 97th Academy Awards celebrated outstanding cinematic achievements with 'Anora' securing Best Picture, Sean Baker winning Best Director, and Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison awarded for their acting roles. 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Pérez' also garnered multiple accolades, marking a significant year in film excellence.

The 97th Academy Awards unfolded on Sunday night, honoring the best in cinema from the past year. 'Anora' took home the coveted Best Picture award, while Sean Baker earned Best Director for his work on the same film. Actors Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison won in their respective categories for standout performances.

Among the notable winners, 'The Brutalist' received accolades for Best Actor and Best Cinematography, highlighting its impressive technical and dramatic achievements. 'Emilia Pérez' garnered recognition for its music, with Zoe Saldaña winning Best Supporting Actress and the original song 'El Mal' taking top honors.

Other films celebrated during the evening included 'Dune: Part Two' for Best Sound and Visual Effects, 'Wicked' for Production Design and Costume Design, and 'Flow' as Best Animated Feature. This year's Academy Awards once again showcased the diverse talents and storytelling prowess within the world of film.

