Patrick Schwarzenegger's Superhero Audition Journey

Patrick Schwarzenegger auditioned for the role of Superman in James Gunn's upcoming film but did not receive feedback for his self-taped audition. He has previously auditioned for superhero roles including Homelander and Golden Boy, securing the latter. David Corenswet ultimately landed the Superman role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-03-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 09:31 IST
Superman
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger recently disclosed that he had auditioned for the titular role in James Gunn's anticipated 'Superman' film. Although he submitted a self-taped test, he received no feedback, missing out on the iconic role to David Corenswet.

During his appearance on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Schwarzenegger, known for his performance in 'The White Lotus,' shared that he has previously auditioned for three superhero roles. These include Homelander from 'The Boys,' Superman, and Golden Boy from 'Gen V,' the latter of which he successfully secured.

Despite not landing the Superman role, Schwarzenegger continues to explore opportunities within the superhero genre, while film fans eagerly anticipate 'Superman,' set for release on July 11. The film also features Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult in prominent roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

