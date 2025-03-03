Anora Steals the Spotlight at the 97th Academy Awards
'Anora,' a film about an erotic dancer and a Russian oligarch's son, won best picture at the 97th Academy Awards. Directed by Sean Baker, the indie film was praised for its authentic storytelling and theatrical appeal. Mikey Madison and Adrien Brody took home acting honors.
'Anora,' the gritty indie film by Sean Baker, was the unexpected darling of the 97th Academy Awards, clinching the best picture award Sunday. Shot with a modest budget of USD 6 million, the film captured the story of an erotic dancer eloping with a Russian oligarch's son.
Eschewing traditional blockbuster competitors like 'Wicked' and 'Dune: Part Two,' 'Anora' joins ranks with indies like 'Nomadland' in recent Oscar success. Baker, who devoutly champions the theatrical experience, urged filmmakers to 'keep making films for the big screen' during his acceptance speech.
A night of diverse recognitions saw Mikey Madison winning best actress for 'Anora,' while Adrien Brody won best actor for 'The Brutalist.' The ceremony also celebrated first-time achievements and cultural milestones with awards in multiple categories, marking a transformative period for cinema.
