Brazilian Triumph: 'I'm Still Here' Makes Oscar History

The Brazilian film "I'm Still Here" has made Oscar history by clinching Brazil's first major category award at the prestigious ceremony. Directed by Walter Salles, the poignant film is set during Brazil's military dictatorship, telling the harrowing story of a mother whose husband vanishes during the regime.

Adapted from a memoir by Marcelo Rubens Paiva, the film highlights a family's perseverance in the face of adversity. Salles, in his acceptance speech, dedicated the Oscar to Eunice Paiva and the actresses playing her, Fernanda Torres and Fernanda Montenegro, emphasizing Brazilian cinema's recognition on the global stage.

The award's announcement coincided with Brazil's legendary Carnival, igniting celebrations as people took to the streets, fueled by a mixture of joy and disappointment over Torres' Best Actress loss. Brazil's President praised the film on social media, hailing its message of resistance against authoritarianism and celebrating Brazilian culture and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)