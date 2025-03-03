Mikey Madison's Triumphant Oscar Night: A Tribute to 'Anora' and Community

Mikey Madison claimed the prestigious Best Actress Award at the Oscars 2025, marking a career-defining moment for her standout performance in 'Anora.' As reported by Variety, the film was a leading contender in multiple categories, including best picture and best director, amplifying its widespread acclaim.

Directed by Sean Baker, 'Anora' tells the gripping tale of a sex worker whose world turns upside down upon marrying a Russian oligarch's son. In her heartfelt speeches at the Oscars and previously at the BAFTAs, Madison expressed her gratitude to the sex worker community, acknowledging their influence and support throughout her journey.

'This feels surreal,' Madison shared during her Oscar acceptance speech. Having felt Hollywood was a distant dream despite her Los Angeles roots, her win symbolizes a dream realized. Madison praised her fellow nominees, including heavyweights Demi Moore and Cynthia Erivo, acknowledging the remarkable talent that surrounded her during the awards season. Despite Moore's strong start with major wins, Madison's BAFTAs triumph positioned her as a formidable contender, culminating in her Oscar victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)