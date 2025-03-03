Left Menu

Mikey Madison's Stellar Triumph: Oscars 2025 Best Actress Win

Mikey Madison clinched the Best Actress Award for her role in 'Anora' at the 2025 Oscars, highlighting her allyship with the sex worker community. Her heartfelt speech paid tribute to both her community and her fellow nominees, marking a significant achievement in her acting career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 10:04 IST
Actor Mikey Madison (Image source: The Academy, Roger Kisby). Image Credit: ANI
Mikey Madison's performance in 'Anora' secured her the Best Actress Award at the 2025 Oscars, a night that Variety had predicted to be fruitful for the film in multiple categories including Best Picture and Best Director.

Madison portrayed the central character in director Sean Baker's 'Anora,' a film depicting the upheaval in a sex worker's life upon marrying the son of a Russian oligarch. Her acceptance speech at the BAFTAs featured a heartfelt tribute to the sex worker community, emphasizing her continued support and allyship.

In her speech, Madison expressed disbelief at her success, reflecting on her journey from Los Angeles neighborhoods to the Hollywood spotlight, and paid respects to her peers in the Best Actress category, defeating contenders like Fernanda Torres, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Demi Moore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

