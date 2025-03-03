Left Menu

WDCD Live Delhi 2025: Design's Role in a Resilient Future

WDCD Live Delhi 2025, taking place on March 8, aims to unite designers, innovators, and changemakers to discuss circular economies, climate justice, and regenerative design. Supported by various global organizations, the event seeks to inspire and provoke a transformation in how design is applied to societal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:27 IST
WDCD Live Delhi 2025: Design's Role in a Resilient Future
  • Country:
  • India

What Design Can Do (WDCD) is set to ignite Delhi's vibrant creative scene on March 8, 2025. The event promises a confluence of designers, innovators, and thought leaders to foster discussions on circular economies, climate justice, and regenerative design. With renowned speakers like Sandeep Virmani and Emma Van Der Leest, attendees can expect a day packed with inspiring talks and immersive workshops.

WDCD Live Delhi, in collaboration with Unbox Cultural Futures, Quicksand, and The Design Village, seeks to rethink technology and explore circular solutions for a sustainable future. The event will be supported by The Rockefeller Foundation, Global Methane Hub, and others, hosted at Delhi's India Habitat Center.

Promising to be more than just a festival, WDCD aims to spark actionable change by uniting creative minds to envision a resilient world. The program includes showcases, interactive labs, and networking opportunities, setting the stage for transformative discussions at the intersection of design and social impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025