WDCD Live Delhi 2025: Design's Role in a Resilient Future

What Design Can Do (WDCD) is set to ignite Delhi's vibrant creative scene on March 8, 2025. The event promises a confluence of designers, innovators, and thought leaders to foster discussions on circular economies, climate justice, and regenerative design. With renowned speakers like Sandeep Virmani and Emma Van Der Leest, attendees can expect a day packed with inspiring talks and immersive workshops.

WDCD Live Delhi, in collaboration with Unbox Cultural Futures, Quicksand, and The Design Village, seeks to rethink technology and explore circular solutions for a sustainable future. The event will be supported by The Rockefeller Foundation, Global Methane Hub, and others, hosted at Delhi's India Habitat Center.

Promising to be more than just a festival, WDCD aims to spark actionable change by uniting creative minds to envision a resilient world. The program includes showcases, interactive labs, and networking opportunities, setting the stage for transformative discussions at the intersection of design and social impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)