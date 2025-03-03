Left Menu

'IIT Baba' and the Small Ganja Incident

Abhay Singh, known as 'IIT Baba' and previously in the limelight during the Maha Kumbh, was arrested after a video circulated suggesting he might commit suicide. Found with a small amount of ganja, Singh was later granted bail but claimed his actions were misinterpreted from a social media post.

Updated: 03-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:49 IST
'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, once a popular figure during the Maha Kumbh, found himself in legal trouble after police arrested him for possessing a small quantity of ganja in the Shiprapath area. Authorities responded to a viral video appearing to show Singh threatening suicide.

Upon investigating, police discovered the controlled substance on his person, leading to his arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Singh was soon released on bail.

Claiming his social media post was misread, Singh gathered with acquaintances at a nearby hotel, even celebrating with a cake, reportedly marking his birthday. The incident highlights the complexities of social media interpretation and legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

