'IIT Baba' and the Small Ganja Incident

'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh, once a popular figure during the Maha Kumbh, found himself in legal trouble after police arrested him for possessing a small quantity of ganja in the Shiprapath area. Authorities responded to a viral video appearing to show Singh threatening suicide.

Upon investigating, police discovered the controlled substance on his person, leading to his arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Singh was soon released on bail.

Claiming his social media post was misread, Singh gathered with acquaintances at a nearby hotel, even celebrating with a cake, reportedly marking his birthday. The incident highlights the complexities of social media interpretation and legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)