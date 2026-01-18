Major Drug Bust in Gumla: Four Arrested with Ganja Stash
Four individuals were apprehended in Jharkhand's Gumla district with ganja valued at approximately Rs 70 lakh. Acting on intelligence, police intercepted the suspects during a vehicle-checking operation. Authorities seized 132 kg of ganja, two vehicles, and mobile phones. An FIR was filed under the NDPS Act, 1985.
In a significant anti-drug operation, law enforcement officers in Jharkhand's Gumla district have detained four individuals, seizing 132 kg of ganja valued at about Rs 70 lakh.
Following a tip-off that drugs were being transported from Odisha, police initiated a vehicle-checking initiative. The suspects were intercepted near the Datli dam within the Palkot police jurisdiction.
According to Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman, the haul included two four-wheelers and four mobile phones. All accused are residents of Gumla, and an FIR was promptly registered under the NDPS Act, 1985.
