Major Drug Bust in Gumla: Four Arrested with Ganja Stash

In a significant anti-drug operation, law enforcement officers in Jharkhand's Gumla district have detained four individuals, seizing 132 kg of ganja valued at about Rs 70 lakh.

Following a tip-off that drugs were being transported from Odisha, police initiated a vehicle-checking initiative. The suspects were intercepted near the Datli dam within the Palkot police jurisdiction.

According to Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman, the haul included two four-wheelers and four mobile phones. All accused are residents of Gumla, and an FIR was promptly registered under the NDPS Act, 1985.

(With inputs from agencies.)