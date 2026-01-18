Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Gumla: Four Arrested with Ganja Stash

Four individuals were apprehended in Jharkhand's Gumla district with ganja valued at approximately Rs 70 lakh. Acting on intelligence, police intercepted the suspects during a vehicle-checking operation. Authorities seized 132 kg of ganja, two vehicles, and mobile phones. An FIR was filed under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 18:33 IST
Major Drug Bust in Gumla: Four Arrested with Ganja Stash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-drug operation, law enforcement officers in Jharkhand's Gumla district have detained four individuals, seizing 132 kg of ganja valued at about Rs 70 lakh.

Following a tip-off that drugs were being transported from Odisha, police initiated a vehicle-checking initiative. The suspects were intercepted near the Datli dam within the Palkot police jurisdiction.

According to Gumla SP Haris Bin Zaman, the haul included two four-wheelers and four mobile phones. All accused are residents of Gumla, and an FIR was promptly registered under the NDPS Act, 1985.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
2
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
3
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
4
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026