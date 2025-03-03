Reviving the Yamuna: India's Cultural and Environmental Campaign

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on a visit to Mathura, has announced a campaign to rejuvenate the Yamuna river, emphasizing its religious and cultural significance. During his visit, Birla performed rituals at Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan, highlighting the river's vital role in the region.

Addressing concerns about pollution, Birla assured that efforts are underway to restore the Yamuna to its pristine state. He stressed the importance of the river's cleanliness not only for spiritual reasons but also to ensure its continued blessings on future generations.

Birla's visit also included stops at local temples and interactions with residents, where he reiterated the need for a massive campaign to clean the river, hoping that the divine rivers Ganga and Yamuna would bless everyone with good health and prosperity.

