Supreme Court Closes Suo Motu Case on River Pollution, Directs NGT to Reopen

The Supreme Court has ended its suo motu proceedings on river pollution, directing the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to resume oversight. Initiated in 2021, the case addressed contamination in multiple rivers, including the Yamuna. The court emphasized the NGT's role in continuous monitoring and compliance with pollution regulations.

Supreme Court Closes Suo Motu Case on River Pollution, Directs NGT to Reopen
The Supreme Court of India has officially closed its suo motu proceedings concerning the remediation of polluted rivers and has instructed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to take over continuous monitoring in this regard. The move was announced on Tuesday as it became clear that a specialized body like the NGT would be better suited for this task.

Originally initiated in January 2021, the proceedings were a response to the alarming levels of pollution in the Yamuna River, spurred by a petition from the Delhi Jal Board. The Supreme Court had taken cognizance amid ongoing hearings at the NGT, questioning the overlapping jurisdiction and stressing the need for a singular focus from a competent entity.

Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, emphasized that while the court holds appellate powers, the NGT is structurally and administratively positioned for such environmental challenges. The decision underscores the importance of uninterrupted supervision by the NGT, with a mandate to have periodic status reports from state and local bodies regarding compliance with pollution control directives.

