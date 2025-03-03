Ayodhya's Ram Temple Extends Visiting Hours for Devotees

The Ram temple in Ayodhya has adjusted its visiting hours to accommodate more devotees, starting operations an hour earlier at 6 am. The update was announced by the temple trust's media center on Monday.

According to the new schedule, after the Shringar Aarti, devotees can visit from 6:30 am until 11:50 am, before the temple closes for the Raj Bhog Aarti at 12 pm. The site reopens from 1 pm till 6:50 pm, followed by the Sandhya Aarti at 7 pm.

Devotees can continue visiting until 9:45 pm, with the temple closing for the day post the Shayan Aarti at 10 pm, according to the trust's guidelines.

