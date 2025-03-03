Left Menu

Ayodhya's Ram Temple Extends Visiting Hours for Devotees

The Ram temple in Ayodhya has revised its visiting schedule, opening earlier at 6 am and allowing devotees entry from 6:30 am to 9:45 pm. The adjustments, including new aarti timings, were implemented on Monday, as announced by the temple trust's media center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:05 IST
According to the new schedule, after the Shringar Aarti, devotees can visit from 6:30 am until 11:50 am, before the temple closes for the Raj Bhog Aarti at 12 pm. The site reopens from 1 pm till 6:50 pm, followed by the Sandhya Aarti at 7 pm.

According to the new schedule, after the Shringar Aarti, devotees can visit from 6:30 am until 11:50 am, before the temple closes for the Raj Bhog Aarti at 12 pm. The site reopens from 1 pm till 6:50 pm, followed by the Sandhya Aarti at 7 pm.

Devotees can continue visiting until 9:45 pm, with the temple closing for the day post the Shayan Aarti at 10 pm, according to the trust's guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

