Ayodhya's Ram Temple Extends Visiting Hours for Devotees
The Ram temple in Ayodhya has revised its visiting schedule, opening earlier at 6 am and allowing devotees entry from 6:30 am to 9:45 pm. The adjustments, including new aarti timings, were implemented on Monday, as announced by the temple trust's media center.
According to the new schedule, after the Shringar Aarti, devotees can visit from 6:30 am until 11:50 am, before the temple closes for the Raj Bhog Aarti at 12 pm. The site reopens from 1 pm till 6:50 pm, followed by the Sandhya Aarti at 7 pm.
Devotees can continue visiting until 9:45 pm, with the temple closing for the day post the Shayan Aarti at 10 pm, according to the trust's guidelines.
