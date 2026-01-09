Left Menu

Arrest of Sabarimala Chief Priest Shocks Devotees Amid Gold Loss Probe

Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) due to his alleged involvement in the Sabarimala gold loss case. His arrest stems from supposed ties with Unnikrishnan Potty and silent permission for the inappropriate replating of temple artifacts outside the premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:23 IST
priest
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the Sabarimala gold loss case. According to official sources, Rajeevaru allegedly maintained close ties with the primary suspect, Unnikrishnan Potty, and provided 'silent permission' for the replating of gold plates outside the temple premises.

Rajeevaru, revered for his role at the Lord Ayyappa temple, was arrested following statements from Potty and former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar. The SIT asserts that the priest was aware of violations in ritualistic norms concerning the replating of Dwarapalaka and Sreekovil plates in 2019.

His arrest marks a significant development in the gold loss investigation, which is monitored by the Kerala High Court. Political leaders and devotees have expressed shock and concern over the implications of this arrest, especially with the upcoming Makaravilakku festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

