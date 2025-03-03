Left Menu

Reviving History: Delhi's Heritage Restored at Sanjay Van

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated restored heritage structures at Sanjay Van. The initiative, led by the Delhi Development Authority, aims to preserve and revitalize the city's rich history, involving community stakeholders. Key structures now feature modern enhancements while maintaining historical integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:10 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has inaugurated restored heritage structures at Sanjay Van. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to preserve and breathe new life into the city's rich historical legacy.

According to a statement by the Delhi Development Authority, the project included the restoration of two historic structures and a well. A water cascade has been added to one structure, with care taken not to disrupt the natural environment.

Key officials, including MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLA Gajender Singh Yadav, and DDA Vice Chairman Vijay Kumar Singh, attended the event. This restoration is part of a broader vision to promote holistic development for Delhi residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

