Mawra Hocane's Magical Comeback with 'Sanam Teri Kasam'

'Sanam Teri Kasam', starring Mawra Hocane and Harshvardhan Rane, has made a stunning comeback at the box office, crossing Rs 50 crore after its re-release. The film, originally released in 2016, gained cult status and was well-received by fans upon its re-release in 2023.

Mawra Hocane, the Pakistani actress, has expressed her astonishment at the overwhelming success of the re-release of 'Sanam Teri Kasam', which has grossed over Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Featuring Harshvardhan Rane, the movie initially came out in 2016 but didn't perform well. However, it gained a cult following over the years and soared to success upon its re-release on February 7, 2023.

Hocane shared some heartfelt moments from the film on her Instagram, expressing gratitude to fans and the film's directors. Meanwhile, Soham Rockstar Productions has announced a sequel with Rane as the lead, although Hocane's involvement remains unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

