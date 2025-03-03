Mawra Hocane's Magical Comeback with 'Sanam Teri Kasam'

Mawra Hocane, the Pakistani actress, has expressed her astonishment at the overwhelming success of the re-release of 'Sanam Teri Kasam', which has grossed over Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Featuring Harshvardhan Rane, the movie initially came out in 2016 but didn't perform well. However, it gained a cult following over the years and soared to success upon its re-release on February 7, 2023.

Hocane shared some heartfelt moments from the film on her Instagram, expressing gratitude to fans and the film's directors. Meanwhile, Soham Rockstar Productions has announced a sequel with Rane as the lead, although Hocane's involvement remains unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)