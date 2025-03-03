Left Menu

Banksy's Rare Masterpiece Goes Under the Hammer

A rare Banksy artwork, owned by musician Mark Hoppus, hits Sotheby's auction with an estimated worth of up to $6.35 million. Inspired by Jack Vettriano's 'The Singing Butler,' the painting features a topical environmental theme, with part of the proceeds going to charities and art investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A rare Banksy artwork, cherished by U.S. musician Mark Hoppus, is poised to fetch up to $6.35 million at auction. 'Crude Oil (Vettriano)' is Banksy's imaginative twist on Jack Vettriano's famous 1992 painting, 'The Singing Butler,' which includes a stark environmental message.

The painting portrays Vettriano's butler serenading a couple on a quintessential beach scene, with Banksy's eye-catching addition of a sinking oil liner and hazmat-suited figures suggesting a narrative of ecological caution. Acquired by Hoppus and his wife in 2011, it is slated for a London auction at Sotheby's.

Before Vettriano's passing was announced, Mackie Hayden-Cook of Sotheby's hailed the artwork's significant cultural roots and compelling environmental theme. Part of the artwork's sale will benefit medical charities and the California Fire Foundation, with Hoppus eager to reinvest in up-and-coming artists, echoing a punk rock spirit of community support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

